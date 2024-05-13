Classic Thriller Vertigo Contains A Plot Hole That Always Bothered Alfred Hitchcock

An important thing to keep in mind when evaluating any work of art is that the audience and critical response can change a ton over the years. Such was the case with "Vertigo," the 1958 Alfred Hitchcock thriller that is now rightly recognized as one of the best films ever made, and a career-high for Hitchcock himself. It's a dark, provocative film, one with a lot of fascinating things to say about love and obsession. It's also a remarkably well-directed movie; every single cinematic choice (like filming the driving scenes so Scottie (James Stewart) is almost always driving downhill, never up) contributes to the sense that Scottie is descending towards his doom.

Still, at the time of its release, "Vertigo" received mixed reviews and had a disappointing run at the box office. Contemporary critics declared the film's big twist to be nonsensical, and Hitchcock himself seemed to agree with this, at least during a 1969 interview where he expressed regret about how one element was handled.

His concern was over the details of the movie's big reveal that Madeleine (Kim Novak), whom Scottie's been tasked with investigating, is actually an actor named Judy (also played by Kim Novak). She's been hired as part of a scheme by Scottie's boss, Elster, to murder the real Madeleine; although it first seems like Madeleine throws herself off a bell tower in a feverish trance, we soon learn that Elster had actually thrown his real wife to her death while Judy simply hid and collected her paycheck. This plan relied on Scottie not being able to chase Judy up the stairs in time to witness the switch-a-roo, thanks to his well-established discomfort with heights slowing him down. For Hitchcock, this was the big problem.