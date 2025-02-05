Dylan O'Brien's Best Performance Yet Proves He's The Next Robert Pattinson

At the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, "The Maze Runner" franchise star Dylan O'Brien made quite a splash with dual performances in a darkly comedic exploration of grief and loneliness called "Twinless." Not only did O'Brien win the US Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting, but the film also took home the Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic section of Sundance. That's because this is the best performance of O'Brien's career, and filmmaker James Sweeney pulls off an impressive balancing act both as a filmmaker and a captivating performer himself.

"Twinless" follows Dylan O'Brien as Roman, who is mourning the death of his twin brother Rocky (also O'Brien). Roman is a bit of a dim bulb without much of a personality, and he has a short fuse exacerbated by his grief. But most of the time, he's also a nice, quiet guy. Meanwhile, Rocky was the more outgoing brother, and he wasn't shy about hooking up with guys and enjoying his life. After deciding to stay in his brother's apartment for a while after the funeral, Roman joins a bereavement group for twins who have lost their sibling. It's there that Roman meets Dennis, a quirky and initially shy gay man who is also grieving the loss of his twin brother. Despite having completely different vibes and almost zero common ground, the two strike up a delightful friendship where they enjoy grocery shopping, eating sandwiches, and dressing up like Sims characters for Halloween.

But Dennis is hiding a secret. Actually, he's hiding two secrets, and they're bound to be bombshells for Roman if he ever found them out.

The result is a darkly funny yet emotional movie about grief and trauma, and it's a showcase for both O'Brien as a versatile actor who has matured significantly since his "Maze Runner" days, as well as Sweeney, who has given him the perfect opportunity to showcase his range, even if it's in two roles that aren't as showy as you might think.