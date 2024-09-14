10 Years Ago, The Best Bang-For-Buck Box Office Hit Of The YA Craze Arrived

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"It's ridiculous, frankly, that a studio head, Emma Watts of Fox at the time, saw my little animated short, which was really all I had done and said, 'Here is $24 million, go make a movie.'" Those are the words of director Wes Ball speaking with DiscussingFilm in 2020. The movie in question is 2014's "The Maze Runner." While the final budget was closer to $34 million, the astonishing point remains the same. Yes, Ball getting to direct the film based on the strength of his short "Ruin" is surprising. Far more surprising? That he made a straight-up YA blockbuster for less than half what it cost to make "The Hunger Games."

Historical context is important here. In 2012, "The Hunger Games" hit it big pulling in $678 million worldwide, paving the way for a $3 billion franchise that would unfold in the ensuing years. Rather crucially, those films eventually saw their budgets balloon to well over $100 million, putting them in full-on blockbuster territory. Even the original cost around $80 million. Mind you, all of this happened after "Twilight" pulled in more than $400 million worldwide on a $37 million budget.

The YA craze was in full swing, and every studio in Hollywood was trying to cash in on it. 20th Century Fox would do so in a big, bad way, in no small part because they managed to stay thrifty for an entire trilogy.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we look back at "The Maze Runner" in honor of its tenth anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, how Ball managed to get the job despite being an untested filmmaker at the time, what he accomplished with a fraction of the money most similar movies have to work with, what happened when the movie hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it a full decade later. Let's dig in, shall we?