Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Director Reveals The Studio's One Request For The Film [Exclusive Interview]

I'm glad that you brought up the incorporation of the older movies, because there's a bit of Lawmaker [John Huston's character in 1973's "Battle for the Planet of the Apes"] in some of Caesar's story. How do you determine which aspects of the older movies to incorporate in this new one?

I mean, that's the beauty of it. We have this great wealth of the Caesar storyline behind us, and we get to look forward to that '68 version of reality there. And it's nice guidelines, actually. They're very far away, so you don't feel constrained by it at all, but you get to think about, "How did they get to that place and where did that come from?" And we get to explore all that stuff here, which is great. You know what I mean? That's just good stuff to mine. So it comes from just a place of love of those originals. And Rick [Jaffa] and Amanda [Silver], who really started this whole reboot with "Rise," and they came on as writers and producers on this movie, they've been thinking about those questions for a long time, too. We're in good hands moving forward, I think, if we're lucky enough to make more.

Thinking about your introduction to "Apes," I would love to know what your story is with this franchise.

It was the '68. It was the original "Planet of the Apes." I was a kid. I don't really remember my first reaction of the movie, honestly. I was probably so young. My dad was probably watching it on TV or something. I'm sure the concepts went over my head. I don't remember having reaction to the Statue of Liberty or anything, but I remember those images. Everyone through the grass, all that stuff — apes on horses. I remember the set designs. So those images are etched in my brain, my early sponge of a mind for movies. That's where my DNA begins, I think with that original '68 movie.

I love that. For me, it was seeing Paul Williams on Late Night in full ape regalia singing and smoking cigarettes.

Probably like, "What is this?"

That was exactly it. I was like, "What is happening? What is this?!"

What about the people whose first thing is the musical on "The Simpsons?" That'd be amazing. [laughs]