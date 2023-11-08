Wes Ball Is A Fantastic And Fascinating Choice To Direct A Legend Of Zelda Movie

Yesterday, I emerged from a personal errand, made the mistake of opening social media, and saw my particular corner of the internet in an uproar. They were finally making a live-action movie based on the beloved "Legend of Zelda" video game series ... and Wes Ball was directing it. And everyone seemed to be grumbling about that.

Granted, my particular bubble does not necessarily represent the wider world, but I honestly thought my particular bubble would know better. In fact, I've rarely been more disappointed in my particular bubble! My particular bubble is supposed to know a thing or three about movies and the people who make them. So the wave of negativity and instant cynicism I saw surrounding this announcement made me realize I was going to have to write the article you're reading right now. This is your fault. Sorry.

Anyway: Wes Ball is an inspired choice to direct a "Legend of Zelda" movie, and his hiring to spearhead a major movie franchise on this scale has been a long time coming. A lot of things can go wrong. It takes an army to make a film. But Ball is the exact kind of filmmaker you want at the head of a "Zelda" movie and I'm honestly pretty thrilled about it. You should be too.