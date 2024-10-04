The Shrouds Review: David Cronenberg Crafts A Blistering Thriller About Sex, Death, And Grief [NYFF]

Maybe the living were never meant to think this much about death. Cronenberg characters have always erred on the side of obsessive, and few in his oeuvre can match the level of single-minded fervor consuming Karsh from the inside out. The filmmaker's muse this time around is Vincent Cassel (now a three-time collaborator with Cronenberg, following "Eastern Promises" and "A Dangerous Method"), who plays a mourning entrepreneur barely holding it all together as he wrestles with the inevitability of decay. Reeling from the profound loss of his wife Becca (Diane Kruger) to cancer, we're told he's channeled his unsettled emotions into a new invention that all but revolutionizes the way we perceive death. True to its name, the Shroud is a full-body wrapping that encases the recently deceased in a high-tech burial shroud and allows those left behind to view their dearly departed loved ones from within their casket ... provided you pay the exorbitant fee to purchase this luxury, exclusively available through Karsh's company known as GraveTech. Part arthouse exhibit (the smart screens mounted on each tombstone are kitschy at best and unsettling at worst) and part shameless business venture (there's an app-supported component, of course), Karsh's creepy ingenuity earns him the label of "corpse voyeur."

If technology that incorporates a high-resolution live feed into a tomb — which also doubles as an x-ray machine, breaking down a body into microscopic detail — doesn't sound like your cup of tea, well, that's just part of the fun in "The Shrouds." A longtime master of world-building verisimilitude, Cronenberg is wryly aware of the rampant fatalism on display. A disastrous blind date in the early going (set in the restaurant Karsh owns overlooking his company's shroud-laden graveyard, natch) makes it clear that not everyone in this world is willing to look past the "mad" in Karsh's "mad genius." His uber-rich clientele might share his morbid curiosity and inability to let go of the dead, but the same can't be said for his paranoid sister-in-law Terry (Becca's identical twin, also played by Kruger), convinced that Becca was the victim of some insidious medical conspiracy, or Terry's ex-husband Maury (Guy Pearce), a tech-savvy loner who's all too familiar with clinging stubbornly to the past. Even Karsh's personal AI assistant Hunny (an intentionally goofy-looking digital creation, also voiced by Kruger) can tell something's off.

When his prized graveyard ends up viciously vandalized by an unknown party and the mystery deepens into something with potentially global implications, Karsh's downward spiral finds the perfect outlet for his unprocessed grief and looks to pin blame on vocal GraveTech critics such as religious fanatics, ecoterrorists, and political bad actors who view this digital cemetery (and his plans to rapidly expand on an international scale) as either an affront to God and nature ... or a digital surveillance network just begging to be exploited. Before you know it, Cronenberg's visionary hand at the wheel makes it easy to buy into this outlandish premise and plunge headlong into the abyss right alongside our deeply disturbed protagonist, who's all too happy to quite literally surround himself in death.