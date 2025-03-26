One Of The Best Sports Movies Ever Made Is A Hidden Gem With 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

The hardest lesson we all learn at some point or another is that we only have so much time. Among the things we can control in our lives, when the sun goes down will never be one of them. The best thing we can do to make every second count within our limited window of opportunity is to exist, as there will always be places to be and things to do. Giving yourself over to a communal experience is ultimately what makes life worth living, especially when an expiration date looms on the horizon.

In "Eephus," which currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, two local New England rec-league baseball teams gather on a crisp Sunday afternoon to do what they've been doing for years. What makes today particularly special is that it marks the end of an era. On this beautiful autumn day, the Riverdogs are set to face off against Adler's Paint for the final time. Once the game is over, the historic Soldiers Field in Douglas, MA will face demolition in order to make way for a school.

What follows is a hilarious and incredibly touching elegy about a group of amateur players coming to terms with a future that they're aware can't be stopped, but are gonna do their best to play ball until the bitter end.