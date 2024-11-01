Kevin Costner Thinks All Good Sports Movies Should Follow This One Rule

Kevin Costner knows sports movies, having starred in several of the genre's best and/or most successful. Baseball is of particular interest to the actor, as he has played baseball players in "Stealing Home," the sizeable hit "Bull Durham," the even bigger hit "Field of Dreams," Sam Raimi's "For Love of the Game," and the heady drama "The Upside of Anger." Additionally, Costner appeared in the cycling film "American Flyers," the golf film "Tin Cup," the football film "Draft Day," and the water polo film "Waterworld." (Kidding: "Waterworld" does not actually include any water polo, but there was some wild stuff that happened on the movie's set.)

Even when done poorly, sports movies can be inspiring and exhilarating. There is something comforting and reliable about the genre. Even if a sports movie boasts a predictable story about an underdog athlete, a sports team overcoming incredible odds, or a well-worn tale of an egotist champion humbled by real life, audiences are going to feel good on the way out. For American audiences, it may help if the sport in question is baseball, a sport that has become inextricably linked with the country (despite not having been invented here). There is something wistfully pastoral and patriotic about American baseball movies.

And no one knows more about being wistfully pastoral and patriotic than Kevin Costner, a man who built his career and public image on American Westerns and sports movies. Back in 2014, Costner spoke with Collider about his then-new film "Draft Day," an Ivan Reitman film about the drama that takes place behind the scenes during the NFL's annual player draft. Costner was asked about sports movies in general, and he had a simple answer for how to make one turn out well. Sports movies, he says, aren't really about sports, but the characters. Focus less on the game, and more on the people, and you'll have a hit on your hands.