How One Battle After Another Completely Changes The Book That Inspired It

Paul Thomas Anderson has been a fan of author Thomas Pynchon for years, having already loosely adapted "Inherent Vice," but PTA has been trying to figure out how to adapt "Vineland" for about two decades. Known for his dense, complex, politically driven novels that blend historical fiction, satire, and philosophy, Pynchon specializes in eccentric characters in sprawling plots tackling paranoia, conspiracy, and the chaotic nature of everyday life. He's a writer who loves to mix high-concept themes with boorish humor, weaving them together with mathematical precision. There's no such thing as "passive entertainment" when it comes to Pynchon's work, so the fact that Anderson has used his novels as the basis of his films more than once is a testament to his talent and taste.

"Vineland" serves as the basis for Anderson's electrifying "One Battle After Another," but the film takes some major liberties with the source material, so much so that calling it an adaptation is not an accurate description. A reimagining, perhaps, or even a modernized update, but certainly not a 1:1 reconstruction. Instead, Anderson has taken the themes and spirit of the novel and incorporated a story more in line with what is happening politically in our world today. "'Vineland' was always going to be too hard to adapt, so I stole the parts that spoke to me and just started running like a thief," Anderson told star Leonardo DiCaprio in an interview with Esquire. "I guess that's what all us writers do — we're f***ing thieves." He continued:

"I always liked the structure of 'Les Misérables.' You have a wild and crazy first act, and then you settle into the story, and you must pick up the pieces of the wreckage, or you must reckon with the choices you made in the first act. This is a very good dramatic structure."

This was the right call for Anderson to make, because "One Battle After Another" is incredible, and one of the most politically relevant films released by a major studio ... possibly ever.