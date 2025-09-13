Steven Spielberg Called This Leonardo DiCaprio Thriller 'Incredible'

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most respected actors working today. From his massive breakthrough role in James Cameron's epic blockbuster "Titanic" to his eventual (and long-awaited) Oscar win for his work in the revenge thriller "The Revenant," he's been operating at the highest acting level for three decades. That continues even now in 2025 as he's starring in Paul Thomas Anderson's big-budget political epic "One Battle After Another." And while it hasn't hit theaters yet, it's already received high praise from one of the greatest directors of all time.

No one less than Steven Spielberg himself held a Q&A with Anderson recently at the DGA theater in Los Angeles following a screening of "One Battle After Another," which sees DiCaprio playing a former revolutionary named Bob. As reported by The Film Stage, Spielberg had some very kind words for the film, calling it things like "insane," "relevant," and otherwise "incredible." Here's what he had to say about it:

"What an insane movie, oh my God. There is more action in the first hour of this than every other film you've ever directed put together. Everything, it is really incredible. This is such a concoction of things that are so bizarre and at the same time so relevant, that I think have become increasingly more relevant than perhaps even when you finished the screenplay and assembled your cast and crew and began production."

Loosely based on the novel "Vineland" by Thomas Pynchon, the movie finds the now washed-up Bob existing in a state of stoned paranoia and living off the grid with his daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti). However, when his nemesis (Sean Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and Willa goes missing, Bob is left with little choice but to scramble and try to find her. Speaking at the Q&A, Anderson described what it was like working with DiCaprio on the film, explaining how he would bring ideas to the table: