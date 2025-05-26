We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most visually striking and influential American filmmakers of the 20th century is Stanley Kubrick. With a career spanning nearly 50 years, Kubrick directed movies that covered virtually every major genre, from Cold War comedy to supernatural horror. Kubrick was also somewhat notorious for his perfectionist tendencies, preparing and over-preparing during all stages of production to get the specific effect that he wanted. This meticulous attention to detail elevated Kubrick's work, even as it occasionally ran the cast and crew behind his movies ragged.

Yet, despite his rigorous work ethic, or indeed because of it, Kubrick crafted some of the most enduring films of all time. While he is perhaps unfairly described as being overly cold and clinical in his work, Kubrick also helped give cinema some of its most iconic characters. Kubrick was also something of a literary director, not just in adapting popular books but how he approached staging scenes and actors.

Having completed 13 movies over his lifetime as a director, here is every Stanley Kubrick movie ranked.