Director Stanley Kubrick's Attention To Detail Extended To Actors' Nether Regions

Stanley Kubrick's 1971 dystopian sci-fi film "A Clockwork Orange" points out that a modern British society — so devoted to stuffy manners, politeness, and keeping evil out of sight — won't know how to deal with legitimate sociopaths. Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) is a violent little punk who regularly leads his teen gang — the Droogs — into fights, into bars that serve drug-laced milk, and into the locked homes of their victims. Alex beats and assaults people without a scrap of conscience, and sees the world as something to consume, use up, and have sex with. Kubrick toys with the audience a little, presenting Alex as charismatic and funny, even though he's a monster.

When Alex is finally apprehended for his many crimes, the juvenile delinquent is thrown into prison and subjected to a new kind of rehabilitation technique ... involving movies. Alex has his eyes clamped open and he is forced to watch violent movies until he loses his taste for committing real violence. There is certainly a meta-commentary at play; we are watching a violent movie about the horror of violent movies.

Through various plot twists, Alex has the conditioning undone, however. Something about free will and publicity. The final scene of "A Clockwork Orange" is a fantasy sequence of Alex having sex with a pretty young woman in a snow bluff while Britain's high society applauds.

Kubrick, famously a perfectionist who demanded dozens of takes from his actors, also had to pay attention to the nudity in that final scene. The unnamed woman in "A Clockwork Orange" was played by actor/model Katya Wyeth. As reported by Entertainment Weekly in 2012, Kubrick felt he had to alter the color of her pubic hair.