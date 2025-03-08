15 Best Ancient War Movies, Ranked

Humankind has waged war since before the beginning of recorded time. The first massacre took place around 10,000 years ago in Kenya, while the first definitive war took place several millennia later between the Sumerians and the Elamites in Mesopotamia circa 2,700 BC. From these bloody beginnings was born one of our most enduring and consistent institutions: War. The word itself sounds harsh, owing to its origins from the old High German word "werran," meaning "to confuse." Could there be a more accurate description?

It should be no surprise that war "movies" began before the advent of motion pictures as an art form or industry. The earliest war footage (some of it staged) was probably from the Greco-Turkish War of 1897, while the first proper war film was "Tearing Down The Spanish Flag" released in 1898 as a 90-second short film for nickelodeon theaters. While those may seem ancient to us, they're barely a grain in the sands of time.

Ancient war movies have long excited audiences because they're so primal and exotic, at once strangely distant while savagely familiar. For our list of the best ancient war movies, we're defining "ancient" as pre-American Independence, so no "Glory." We're also excluding high fantasy ("The Lord of The Rings"), low fantasy ("The Great Wall"), and mythic characters ("Robin Hood", "King Arthur"). Sure, most of our entries have historical exaggerations, inaccuracies, or even fictional elements, but that's show biz.

So, which films top our ranking? Here are the 15 best ancient war movies of all time.