15 Best Ancient War Movies, Ranked
Humankind has waged war since before the beginning of recorded time. The first massacre took place around 10,000 years ago in Kenya, while the first definitive war took place several millennia later between the Sumerians and the Elamites in Mesopotamia circa 2,700 BC. From these bloody beginnings was born one of our most enduring and consistent institutions: War. The word itself sounds harsh, owing to its origins from the old High German word "werran," meaning "to confuse." Could there be a more accurate description?
It should be no surprise that war "movies" began before the advent of motion pictures as an art form or industry. The earliest war footage (some of it staged) was probably from the Greco-Turkish War of 1897, while the first proper war film was "Tearing Down The Spanish Flag" released in 1898 as a 90-second short film for nickelodeon theaters. While those may seem ancient to us, they're barely a grain in the sands of time.
Ancient war movies have long excited audiences because they're so primal and exotic, at once strangely distant while savagely familiar. For our list of the best ancient war movies, we're defining "ancient" as pre-American Independence, so no "Glory." We're also excluding high fantasy ("The Lord of The Rings"), low fantasy ("The Great Wall"), and mythic characters ("Robin Hood", "King Arthur"). Sure, most of our entries have historical exaggerations, inaccuracies, or even fictional elements, but that's show biz.
So, which films top our ranking? Here are the 15 best ancient war movies of all time.
Outlaw King
We'll be the first to admit we were initially quite skeptical about the idea of pretty boy Chris Pine playing Robert the Bruce in "Outlaw King." Yes, Robert the Bruce, the Scottish King who freed his native land from English rule after winning the decisive Battle of Bannockburn in 1314 and establishing Scottish independence (for a time) with the Treaty of Northampton in 1328. This was one of Netflix's first forays into straight-to-streaming, feature-length films, so maybe just chock it up to stunt casting, right? Well, we'll also be the first to admit we might have been a bit too hasty. No, Pine isn't perfect for the role — nobody is except for WWE superstar Drew McIntyre — but he still manages to do a darn good job in a surprisingly solid movie.
The story follows the legendary warrior turned newly crowned King of Scotland as he and his merry band of outlaws take on the English. It basically picks up where "Braveheart" left off, including a reference to William Wallace's rather dramatic demise. That said, it is not a sequel to the 1996 Best Picture winner, though one can't help but think fondly about that film as the characters traipse through the mud and blood of medieval Europe. "Outlaw King" may not be a lesson in masterful filmmaking (or in historical accuracy for that matter), but its entertainingly epic battle scenes make it worthy of knighthood and a place on our list.
Kingdom of Heaven
Imagine this setup: A rousing medieval adventure directed by Ridley Scott, featuring a who's who of awesome actors, including Liam Neeson, Jeremy Irons, Eva Green, and Edward Norton. You're probably thinking: "That sounds [*expletive deleted*] incredible!" Indeed it does, but the tradeoff is "Kingdom of Heaven" is headlined by Orlando Bloom. Sorry to rag on Bloom, who is perfectly acceptable shooting arrows at orcs, clashing cutlasses with pirates, or plastered on a poster on your sister's bedroom wall circa 2003. But as the lead atop a cast of all-time acting heavyweights in a Scott-directed historical epic in shoes previously worn by Russell Crowe? Well, the dude just lacks depth, and the movie follows suit.
So, why did "Kingdom of Heaven" make our list? For all of the reasons mentioned above. You can't put all those pieces together and not wind up with something worth watching. In the 2005 film, Bloom plays a village blacksmith who joins his estranged-dad (Neeson) on a crusade to Jerusalem, only to discover many of the so-called holy warriors are pursuing personal and political gain. It's basically "Game of Thrones" without the dragons. "Storytelling is sacrificed for spectacle," bemoaned some critics, which is hard to argue, but the "bombastic bloodletting" sure is a sight to behold. There's a great movie buried here somewhere, and indeed Sir Scott himself regrets the theatrical cut. While "Kingdom of Heaven" may not be Scott's finest hour, it is well worth a watch as an ancient historical epic.
Gladiator II
We'll come right and state the obvious: "Gladiator II" didn't need to happen, as nobody was asking for it (well, except for the movie studios signing the checks). But when we consider what it could have been — basically, Maximus (Russell Crowe) melds with Roman gods to achieve immortality, reincarnate on Earth, and fight in various conflicts for two millennia until eventually leading the Pentagon — we feel very grateful for the movie we got. Okay, that setup sounds incredible in an absolutely insane way, but it's hardly a worthy followup to Ridley Scott's Best Picture-winning original. Thankfully, "Gladiator II" is more-than a worthy followup, though it does fall short of the original, and its all-time great legacy sequel forebears. But hey, it's also a far cry from box office disappointments like "Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny," so we'll take it.
"Gladiator II" sees Paul Mescal filling in for Crowe as Lucius, son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), who returns from exile to become a fighter in the Colosseum, where his "strength and honor" inspires the people to rebel against the wicked leadership. "Gladiator II" trades the original's classic "good vs. evil" storytelling for a more modern focus on palace intrigue. It's more George R.R. Martin, less J.R.R. Tolkien. Besides the breathtaking action scenes, the movie is stolen by Denzel Washington delivering one of the best performances of the year. While "Gladiator II" didn't need to happen, we're glad it did, as we were very entertained by its kitsch-infused bloodsport.
300
Few filmmakers inspire such rabid devotion as Zack Snyder, even at his worst. Movies like "300" are why. Long before Snyder took over the DC Expanded Universe, and before he was unceremoniously removed from it, Snyder took his talents to the battlefields of ancient Greece to adapt Frank Miller's retelling of the Battle of Thermopylae in "300." In 2006, Snyder only had one film to his name, 2004's well-received remake "Dawn of the Dead," which was way better than it had any right to be. Though maybe a zombie movie was the perfect start for a director who had cut his teeth filming music videos for old-timers like ZZ Top and Rod Stewart (we kid, we kid).
Following the success of "Dawn of the Dead," Snyder was given "300." Inspired by Robert Rodriguez's groundbreaking adaptation of another Miller property, "Sin City," Snyder filmed the epic battle scenes of "300" not on location with a cast of thousands but in a studio setting surrounded by green screen using a blend of live action, chroma key, and CGI. The style made "300" feel fresh, fierce, and most importantly, different. Moviegoers already bored by the same-old, same-old turned out in droves, spearing a boffo $70 million opening and permanently granting Zac Snyder the "visionary filmmaker" label. Sure, the film's numerous inaccuracies have inspired backlash. But unless he's teaching us how to make movies, Snyder isn't a history prof (though that would be awesome). So, to all the haters we say: "This ... is ... Sparta!"
Troy
We know what you're thinking: "Wait, you said you weren't including fantasy!" Yes, "Troy" is based on Homer's fantastical poem "The Iliad," featuring manipulative gods and goddesses, superhuman abilities, and even a mention of the mythical chimera (frankly, we'd have rather seen that movie). However, "Troy" was very much a product of its time, when verisimilitude (with a splash of show biz) was in vogue. "Troy" is a cinematic attempt to portray the real Trojan War, an ancient conflict whose accuracy scholars still debate,though many believe there is an historical basis for the legends. Whether or not Achilles looked like Brad Pitt is another matter.
Honestly, "Troy" tells us more about 2004 AD than about the 13th century BC. It's a "pretty people with problems" story smashed inside a historical epic, basically "Titanic" with testosterone. The dialogue between lovers Paris (Orlando Bloom) and Helen (Diane Krueger) feels straight from "The OC," while the movie shows us ancient warriors suffering crises of conscience about murder consistent with modern sensibilities that would be totally foreign to guys who'd gleefully gloat about how their kill count. Yet "Troy" still thrills thanks to the utter commitment of actors Pitt, Eric Bana as Hector, and Peter O'Toole as King Priam, and Wolfgang Petersen's brash and brawny moviemaking. This is a big Hollywood blockbuster, no bones about it. Sure, it may be a bit dated at times, but it still makes us nostalgic for a not-so-distant time when movie heroes wore sandals, not spandex.
Centurion
"History is written in blood," boasts the poster for 2010's "Centurion," and if that doesn't get your blood pumping, why are you even reading this list? "Centurion" director Neil Marshall cut his teeth, as well as numerous character's body parts, with carnage-filled cult classics like "Dog Soldiers," "The Descent" and "Doomsday," and he brings his B-movie sensibilities to "Centurion." What we get is a bit of "Braveheart," a splash of "Gladiator," and even "Predator" thrown in, because why not? It's all told with the filmmaking flair of Roger Corman or Hammer Horror film circa 1960s. Does that sound like an Academy Award-winning cinematic masterpiece? Absolutely not. Does it make for a ridiculously righteous hour and a half of mayhem and maybe the most metal movie on our list? Absolutely.
Michael Fassbender stars as Quintus Dias, the titular Centurion who is liberated by his fellow Roman soldiers from his imprisonment by the Picts in ancient Scotland, circa 117 AD. Quintus joins their quest in pursuit of a Pict leader, but the splinter group finds themselves behind enemy lives fighting for their lives against an unseen, merciless enemy. "It ain't art ... but it is entertainment" one critic quipped, and while we agree with the second point, we can't help but argue "Centurion" is proof of an auteurist vision. Sure, it's a blood-spattering, limb-chopping vision, but iif you're looking for an ancient war movie that replaces Hollywood gloss for gore, put "Centurion" at the top of your queue.
The Last Duel
Most ancient history movies are content to serve us up a feast for the eyes with lots of choppy-choppy and slashy-slashy. Don't get us wrong, we are totally okay with that, but it's still refreshing when a war film comes along that aims to drive the sword a little deeper and deliver a compelling critique of the very institutions it is showcasing. It is even more impressive when that movie comes from a filmmaker who helped establish the genre's machismo-drenched tropes and knows them better than anyone. That's what happened with 2021's "The Last Duel," directed by Ridley Scott, whose film delivers "nimble narrativization and psychologically piercing performances."
Based on true events surrounding France's last-sanctioned duel, "The Last Duel" takes place in the midst of the Hundred Years War, with Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges, a revered knight whose wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer) is viciously assaulted by his squire, Jacque Le Gris (Adam Driver). Rather than stay silent, Marguerite bravely accuses her attacker, shaking the sexist societal norms of 14th century France and putting her own life in peril. Carrouges comes to his wife's honor, challenging his squire to the titular trial by combat. Don't let the description fool you; there's plenty of swordplay to satisfy the blood and guts crowd. But beneath the swashbuckling scope, "The Last Duel" is a darn fine drama and another feather in the cap of Scott, who amazingly made it when he was 83 years old.
The 47 Ronin
No, we're not referring to "47 Ronin," the 2013 mess of a movie that nearly sent Keanu Reeves' career into a bottomless pit until "John Wick" saved it. With its disastrous reviews and $151 million worldwide gross (on a $175 million budget), "47 Ronin" belongs on a list of the worst ancient war movies. Instead, we're celebrating the 1941 "The 47 Ronin" directed by Kenji Mizoguchi.
While "The 47 Ronin" is the oldest movie on our list, the setting is actually the most modern, taking place in feudal Japan at the dawn of the 18th century. Based on a true story, the film dramatizes one of the most pivotal events in Japanese history. After committing an unfortunate breach of etiquette, a Japanese nobleman is forced to commit seppuku (ritual suicide). Enraged by this act, 47 of his loyal samurai plot to take vengeance against the shogun who ordered their master's death.
Hard as it may seem, the samurai virtues of loyalty and honor until death were considered passe in the early 1700s, so this event created quite the stir in Japan. It has inspired numerous poems, essays, plays and films in the centuries since, the most famous being the 11-act kabuki drama "Chūshingura (1748)". But as far as movies go, we place "The 47 Ronin" at the top. While its four-hour runtime may be ponderous for some, its striking visual style and masterful performances make "The 47 Ronin" perhaps the best film from Japan's war period.
Hero
While "Hero" was promoted to American audiences in 2004 under the headline "Quentin Tarantino Presents," it was actually directed by celebrated Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou. Some would even say it's the legendary director's best work. It is definitely one of star Jet Li's finest performances, as the martial arts action star proves once again his kung fu chops are more than matched by his acting chops.
Jet Li came to fame in Chinese cinema with movies like "Once Upon A Time In China" and "Fist of Legend", before coming across the pond to be the bad guy in "Lethal Weapon 4" and transitioning to good guy roles for "Romeo Must Die," "Kiss of the Dragon," and "The One." Jet Li returned to his native land to star in Yimou's "Hero" (alternatively titled: "Jet Li's Hero"), resulting in his highest-grossing solo-starring vehicle with $176 million worldwide.
Set in the Warring States Period between 227-221 BC in ancient China, Li plays Nameless, a fighter being honored for defeating the king's three greatest enemies — Broken Sword (Tony Leung Chiu-wai), Flying Snow (Maggie Cheung Man-yuk), and Moon (Zhang Ziyi). But "Hero" isn't a traditional narrative. Instead, it plays like "Rashomon," as Nameless begins detailing how he defeated the king's enemies, though the king notices the details don't add up. "Hero" isn't your badly dubbed, Saturday afternoon kung fu flick, but it's a breathtaking, beautiful, and frankly deeply moving martial arts film that boldly breaks the conventions of its genre with its grandeur.
The Northman
Robert Eggers's filmography shows he has an ear for historical authenticity. And an eye. And a nose. Heck, Eggers knows how to painstakingly craft an authentic portrayal of a time, place, and people down to the DNA level. So an Eggers-directed viking revenge pic left fans of the auteur's work absolutely salivating at the possibilities. "The Northman" definitely does not disappoint.
The film stars Alexander Skarsgård as Prince Amleth, who as a boy watches his uncle (Claes Bang) brutally murder his father (Ethan Hawke), and kidnap his mother (Nicole Kidman). Decades later, the grownup viking raider Amleth returns to his vow of vengeance, pledging to save his mother, kill his uncle, and avenge his father. Sound familiar?
"The Northman" is based on the same ancient Norse revenge story that inspired a writer you may have heard of named William Shakespeare to write "Hamlet" (which for that matter, also inspired "The Lion King"). Suffice to say, this is no tights-wearing, tragic prince of Denmark, nor is it a singing lion who hangs out with a warthog and meerkat. This is a mud-and-blood stained badass who would rather bash bad guy's heads in and bathe in his enemy's blood in his quest for vengeance than bemoan a "to be or not to be" soliloquy. So put the kids to bed before watching this. Movies don't come much more broody, brawny, or bloody than "The Northman," as it's an ancient war movie that makes you feel like you're actually there.
Ran
Nobody could direct samurai movies like Akira Kurosawa, given he was well into his 70s when he made "Ran," one of his best in the genre. Though he directed three movies after "Ran," the 1985 film was also his last foray into the genre that made him famous. Perhaps even he realized he couldn't possibly top it. Frankly, no filmmaker could. "Ran," which roughly translates to "war" in Japanese, is a motion picture portmanteau of two plays from Kurosawa's favorite writer, William Shakespeare: "King Lear" with a touch of "Macbeth." Kurosawa was well-acquainted with The Bard, having directed "Throne of Blood' (also, Macbeth) and "The Bad Sleep Well" (Hamlet), and he ranks among Shakespeare's greatest cinematic adaptors. Yet none stand taller than "Ran."
The Great Lord Hedetora (Tatsuya Nakadai) divides his domain between his three sons, with the eldest (Akira Terao) ruling. But under the influence of his Lady Macbeth-like wife (Mieko Harada), his youngest son (Daisuke Ryu) betrays his father, declares war on his brothers, and leaves The Great Lord's life's work in ruins. While technically a tragic figure, "Ran" makes clear Hedetora is a tyrant who is ultimately a victim of his own violence, and a life ruled by the sword should die by it. Heady stuff, but don't let that fool you. "Ran" is a sweeping, sprawling, action-packed spectacle that should enthrall any fan of war films. Beautiful, bloody, and bleak, "Ran" is required viewing for lovers of Kurosawa, Shakespeare, or storytelling in general.
Spartacus
Stanley Kubrick's filmography shows a clear dividing line between early-career Kubrick and late-stage Stanley. The "before-and-after" occurs around 1964 with "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Quit Worrying and Love the Bomb," which was followed by quintessential Kubrick films like "2001: A Space Odyssey," "A Clockwork Orange," "Barry Lyndon," "The Shining," and "Eyes Wide Shot." While post-"Strangelone" Stanley is considered one of the greats, early career Kubrick is underrated, with darn-fine films like "Paths of Glory," "The Killing," and his best from this period (and one his best, period), "Spartacus."
This is a Stanley Kubrick sword-and-sandals epic through and through. It's a far cry from his later, more esoteric and eccentric work, but it still bears his fingerprints, distinguishing it from other ancient costume dramas of the time. Starring Kirk Douglas at the height of his fame in the title role, "Spartacus" finds a born slave being trained as a gladiator, before turning on his owners and leading a slave revolt. Douglas is supported by an all-star cast, including Laurence Olivier, Tony Curtis, and Charles Laughton.
But besides Douglas, the real star is Stanley Kubrick's dynamic direction, as he showed himself confident and capable at massive action scenes. Strangely, the one person who didn't love "Spartacus" was Kubrick himself, owing to the fact he lost creative control. Even great filmmakers can be wrong, as "Spartacus" makes us wish Kubrick made more ancient war movies, though we're happy with the films he gave us.
Gladiator
It is far too common for Best Picture Academy Award winners to lose their luster with the passage of time, or even after just a few years (*cough* "Crash" *cough* "Green Book" *cough*). It's surprisingly rare that a winner develops an even better reputation than when it was first released. But then again, "Gladiator" is a pretty rare movie.
Set in 180 AD, "Gladiator" tells an uncomplicated story. Inspired by a blinding rage, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) murders his father Emperor Marcus Aurelius (an appropriately stoic Richard Harris), and arranges the slaughter of the family of his father's favorite general, Maximus (Russell Crowe), before selling the once-great general as a slave to be sent to the Colosseum as a gladiator. Big mistake. Guided by his eternal creed of "strength and honor," the retribution-minded Maximus rises through the ranks to win the people's support and challenge his wicked captor.
No convoluted plot, no contrived setups, "Gladiator" delivers the simple, powerful, and timeless storytelling that is why we go to the movies in the first place. Crowe gives an A-list, Oscar-winning, movie star performance, making Maximus the ultimate hero to root for. While Phoenix won his Oscar for "Joker," we submit his slimy and slithering performance as Commodus will be what he's remembered for. Throw in Ridley Scott showing his most deft direction since "Blade Runner," with action set pieces that continue to amaze, and we're left with only one answer to "Are you not entertained?" Hell yeah, we are.
Braveheart
"Braveheart" is considered one of the most historically inaccurate movies ever. Considering Robbie Williams was literally portrayed as a humanoid chimpanzee in the biopic "Better Man," that's really saying something. Even the title itself is off, as the real Braveheart was actually King Robert the Bruce. Oh, and the awesome blue face paint? Yes, Scottish tribes did wear that into battle ... against the Roman about 1,000 years earlier. But hey, we don't go to the movies to earn our PhD in history, we go to them to feel things. No movie packs a bigger emotional wallop than "Braveheart." Just shy of three hours, Mel Gibson's masterful tale of William Wallace goes boldly beyond boring dates-and-names history to give us a powerful, awe-inspiring legend.
As a filmmaker, nobody goes balls to the wall of brutality quite like Gibson, who had to shave off copious amounts of violence just to still earn a hard R-rating. But it is all purposeful. As Wallace descendant and writer Randall Wallace put it: "Does this violence tell people this is how desperate life can be and this is why love and courage and sacrifice are not just desirable — they're crucial." We think so. But Gibson's work as a director was matched only by his performance as an actor, as he directed himself to the finest work of his career. What more can be said about Mel Gibson's Oscar-winning mythic magnum opus? Nothing. So we won't.
Seven Samurai
Surprised? You shouldn't be. Akira Kurosawa's "Seven Samurai" may not spring to mind when you think of an "ancient war movie," as it's more likely to be found in the "samurai movie" section at Blockbuster (RIP). Yet "Seven Samurai" belongs here, not just because it's a certifiable cinematic masterpiece, but because its presence can be felt throughout every movie on this list. But its impact goes even deeper than that. While "Seven Samurai" has inspired countless remakes and ripoffs, (most notably "The Magnificent Seven"), its influence can be felt across essentially every action and adventure movie in the 70-plus years since its 1954 release.
The story couldn't be more simple: A veteran samurai (the never-better Takashi Shimura) recruits the titular seven samurai to protect a village from marauding bandits in 16th century Japan. The simple setup belies the complex storytelling, as buried beneath the rousing, swashbucking epic is a compelling and timeless human drama that manages to give all of its multiple characters pathos and depth.
Even so, there was no stealing the show from Kurosawa-stalwart Toshirô Mifune, whose virile, visceral, and feral performance runs the risk of setting the celluloid on fire. You see something new every time you watch "Seven Samurai," as every viewing feels like the first time. "Seven Samura" isn't just the best ancient war movie of all time. It is one of the best movies, period, and so belongs on top of our list, and virtually any list where it is featured.