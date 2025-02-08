10 Best Jet Li Movies, Ranked

This might surprise you, but Jet Li's Western films — ones shot primarily in English — have grossed basically the same amount as Jackie Chan's (not counting Chan's voiceover work in animated films). Each of them have brought in just over two billion dollars with their English-language releases, but the odds are pretty good that regular moviegoers will recognize Chan far more often than they do Li. Why? That's a good question, and the answer probably has something to do with Chan's ubiquitous presence and those aforementioned family-friendly animated films.

Longtime action fans know that Li has delivered just as many absolute bangers as Chan, but while the latter made his name with comedy and a creative use of his environment, Li secured a spot in the action hall of fame based almost solely on his blisteringly fast skills. A fantastic fighter and athlete, as at home on the ground as he is flying through the air on (or off) wires, Li shot to stardom bringing real-life martial artists from China's history to the screen with a stoic charm and wicked fighting skills. He may be small in stature, but he's as big as they come when it comes to his fighting chops.

As with any list ranking art, this one is subjective meaning your own favorite Li movie may or may not have made the cut. Now keep reading for the ten best Jet Li movies, and if your pick isn't here, just imagine it's number eleven.