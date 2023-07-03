Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Spoiler Review: A Safer, Less Exciting Indy

The specter of 21st-century movies featuring the intrepid adventurer and archeologist Indiana Jones has raised the question: what is an "Indiana Jones" movie without Harrison Ford? The end of the 2008 film "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" was a playful tease regarding whether or not Indy's long-lost son Mutt Williams (Shia LaBeouf) would be the next Indy-style hero, taking on the mantle and literally about to wear Indy's fabled fedora before our hero snatches it up and walks off into the sunset with his now-bride Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen). Indy was getting on in years then, and even more so when we meet him in the fifth (and supposedly final) entry, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Here, too, the question is asked, but within the film itself: what is the world without Indiana Jones? Unfortunately, "Dial of Destiny" winds up asking another question and comes up somewhat short: what is an "Indiana Jones" movie without Steven Spielberg?

Now, it's true that Spielberg is a credited executive producer, and no doubt had some level of insight and feedback to share with the man who took over behind the director's chair, James Mangold. And it's equally true that Mangold is no stranger to working with iconic characters, as in the 2017 film "Logan" with the mutant Wolverine, and that his filmography is littered with solidly entertaining fare, such as "Logan," "3:10 to Yuma," and the recent "Ford v. Ferrari." Yet as enjoyable as those films are, and as generally capable as he is, it's just extremely difficult to measure up to Spielberg's shadow. As unfair as it may seem to compare the two directors, "Dial of Destiny" is not often shy about recalling the past. Though Ford is the only actor to have a truly substantial returning role — John Rhys-Davies returns as Indy's faithful friend Sallah, but only for about 5 minutes — the past weighs heavy on the events of this film. (The script, credited to four writers, makes explicit references to previous entries in the series, as when Indy bitterly recalls having to drink the blood of Kali in "Temple of Doom".)

The film opens with an extended prologue set in Indy's past; this time, unlike the opening of "The Last Crusade," we're not watching a younger actor playing Indy, but a de-aged Harrison Ford himself. The upshot of the opening, set in 1944, is that Indy and fellow archeologist Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) are trying to wrest away a couple of valuable trinkets from the Nazis, with an ensuing nighttime battle culminating on the top of a moving train. But to accomplish the various mini-setpieces within the larger section, we have to see a younger version of Ford through the same type of CGI that's brought back to life young versions of Carrie Fisher in "Rogue One" and Michael Douglas in "Ant-Man." The difference is how much more time we get with the younger Ford, an effect that sometimes approaches being convincing, but often falls on the wrong side of that balance. The fact that so much of the opening fight is set at night speaks to the sense that these effects are shaky — it's easier not to see the virtual seams if the lighting's not great. (The other thing that sinks this effect: as much as Ford may look younger here, his voice sounds the same throughout the entire film, as opposed to its grizzled edges being audibly softened.)