Stanley Kubrick's First Project Was A Daring War Movie

Stanley Kubrick has often been accused of being a cold, mannered filmmaker. His celebrated cinematic mastery and notorious perfectionism have resulted in beautifully composed but emotionally distant movies, with protagonists who aren't so much people as puppets in Kubrick's psychological dramas.

Advertisement

These are fair criticisms, but one should immediately note that they are usually only applied to Kubrick's later movies. Kubrick's signature "coldness" — marked by long shots, long takes, and slower editing — didn't really begin until he made "2001: A Space Odyssey" in 1968, and that film wasn't so much about a single character as it was about the whole of humanity. Others familiar with his work on "The Shining" have noted how strangely inhuman all the characters feel. Prior to 1968, however, Kubrick was a wholly personable (if not a cynical) filmmaker, and his early films — including "Fear and Desire," "Killer's Kiss," "The Killing," "Paths of Glory," "Spartacus," "Lolita," and "Dr. Strangelove" — bore either a naturalistic grit or, in the case of "Spartacus," a traditional Hollywood sheen.

Advertisement

Recall that Kubrick was a news photographer prior to being a filmmaker, and he most commonly took photos of everyday life. Some might have seen his famous boxing photographs from 1949. He wasn't setting up shots and arranging fictions. He was capturing the real world.

That real-world grit is all over Kubrick's first feature, an antiwar film called "Fear and Desire" that was released in the United Stated in the spring of 1953. Kubrick had already cut his teeth with two documentary shorts, and decided the time was right to make a scripted feature. It was a tiny affair. The budget was reportedly less than $50,000, with a lot of it coming from Kubrick's friends and family.

Kubrick, we shall later learn, hated the outcome. He infamously tried to destroy the original negative.