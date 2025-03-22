10 Best Anti-War Movies That Will Leave You Thinking

The question of whether it's actually possible to make a true anti-war film has, without hyperbole, hovered over the entire history of film, without ever quite being answered to satisfaction. What makes it a tricky imbroglio is that the very idea of anti-war filmmaking presupposes that a film will be going against one of the core tenets of commercial cinema: The mission to thrill, entertain, and satisfy viewers. To be truly anti-war, a movie can't stop at just paying lip service to the idea that war is a bad thing whose professed heroics are an illusion; it has to actually live that idea, inhabit it in its very emotional charge, making an active effort to not glorify combat or naturalize war's dehumanizing emotional logic by wringing catharsis from its trials and triumphs. And, by nature, any such movie will be some degree of unsatisfying, if not outright hostile to the viewer.

This also applies to the 10 movies listed below. Two of them are dark comedies, seven are excruciating dramas, and one is an unclassifiable third thing, but none of them are remotely giddy or cathartic or heartening to watch — except by the implication that humanism, solidarity, and critical thought persist through them, even in the most jingoistic of times. Steel yourself to be completely denied any dishonest alleviation or release, prepare to feel incredibly angry and emotionally worn out, space out your viewings accordingly (or not, if you want to dive all the way into sorrow while you're at it), and good luck.