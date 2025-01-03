The 15 Saddest Movies Of All Time, Ranked

No one could get to the heart of existential malaise quite like Chantal Akerman — not because the Belgian filmmaker had a single-minded focus on misery and ennui (on the contrary, many of her best films are peppy, romantic, and positively delightful), but because, when she did elect to tackle misery and ennui, she arguably did it with more clarity, courage, and curiosity than any other filmmaker in history. Any number of Akerman films could fit well on this list — but, for sheer sadness, it's hard to beat "No Home Movie," her last and most personal film.

"No Home Movie" is an intimate documentary consisting of a series of videos of Akerman conversing with her mother Natalia, an Auschwitz survivor whose loving but tense relationship with Akerman permeated a lot of her filmography. At once an urgent effort to document and preserve Natalia's humanity at the twilight of her life, a complex real-time processing of decades of unspoken baggage between mother and daughter, a poetic audiovisual tussle with time and impermanence, and an expression of Akerman's own existential anguish (she would die by suicide two months after the film's release), "No Home Movie" is the cinematic equivalent of watching a master of the medium unpeel every layer of distancement or denial, depriving us of any artificial comfort, laying bare her own raw, aching self.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org