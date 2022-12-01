Sight And Sound Releases Its Updated List Of The Greatest Movies Of All Time

Of course, there are several more movies that either made their debuts on the list or have a brand new placement. "Vertigo" took the second place spot, with "Citizen Kane" taking the third. The rest of the top 10 includes "Tokyo Story" at #4, "In the Mood for Love" at #5, "Mulholland Dr." at #8, and "Singin' in the Rain" at #10.

As for the rest of the lengthy list, some major new developments have been made in terms of directorial representation. 11 movies, including "Jeanne Dielman," on the list were directed by women. Claire Denis, Agnès Varda, Maya Deren, Julie Dash, and Céline Sciamma are among the female directors honored on the list. Six films from Black directors were also included, ranging from the avant-garde classic "Touki Bouki" by Djibril Diop Mambéty to the modern horror touchstone "Get Out" by Jordan Peele. As for Asian cinema, 15 films from Asian directors made the ranking, with acclaimed directors like Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Bong Joon-ho making their Sight & Sound debuts.

If you have the time today, we genuinely recommend looking through the complete Sight & Sound critics poll, which can be found here. While still dominated by the usual white male directors that have been canonized in film history, this new list has tons of movies that are must-watches if you haven't seen them already. Perhaps you'll even find your new favorite movie among these prestigious titles.