Netflix's Take Care Of Maya Is Reminding Viewers Of The Saddest Documentary Ever Made

Maya Kowalski was brought to the prestigious Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital when she was only nine years old, suffering from a rare, debilitating condition called complex regional pain syndrome, or CRPS. The ailment triggers extreme pain, often a burning sensation, and has been shown to be alleviated with controlled doses of ketamine. The condition baffled her nurse mother, Beata, but the quest to seek help for Maya ended in an unthinkable tragedy and exposed a systemic nightmare in America's healthcare sector.

The new documentary for Netflix, "Take Care of Maya" is about the curious case of not just Maya Kowalski, but many, many families throughout the state of Florida that were impacted by Dr. Sally Smith and Suncoast Advocacy Services. Beata Kowalski was adamant about finding a proper diagnosis and treatment plan for her sick daughter, which to Dr. Sally Smith and her team, indicated an instance of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, and the formal diagnosis resulted in Maya being separated from her family. The separation completely rocked the Kowalski family and led to a permanent, cataclysmic change that will impact them forever.

Unbelievably, this is just the tip of the iceberg of the disasters connected to Dr. Smith and Suncoast Advocacy Services. As the minutes pass by in "Take Care of Maya," the documentary becomes sadder and more heartbreaking, compounding traumatic events with such fervor it's hard to stomach that everything we're seeing, is something that happened in real life. The emotional depredation is shocking and unexpected, echoing a feeling that can only be matched by what many consider to be the saddest documentary ever made, "Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father."