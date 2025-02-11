The 12 Best Ghost Movies, Ranked

The singular, startlingly modern films of Olivier Assayas have brushed up against horror and the supernatural on more than one occasion. But 2017's "Personal Shopper" was a turning point for him in the way that it directly tackled the mystery of being alive, the unknowability of what comes after, and the strange interaction between that uncertainty and the numbing, de-spiritualized rhythms of contemporary life. It's an enormously sad and beautiful film, despite — or rather because of — its beguiling inscrutability.

Kristen Stewart — in one of her very best performances, and the first that saw her anchor a daring auteurist vision all by herself following her breakthrough supporting turn in Assayas' own "Clouds of Sils Maria" — stars as Maureen Cartwright, a young woman who works as a personal shopper in Paris for supermodel Kyra Gellman (Nora Waldstätten). While dealing with the various uncanny and depersonalizing trappings of her glossy profession, Maureen tries to get in touch with her mediumship, hoping to receive a signal from her recently deceased twin brother Lewis that might confirm the afterlife exists.

But does it? Is Lewis there? Is Maureen alone? Does the unknown number sending her constant text messages have anything to do with her questions? "Personal Shopper" ponders it all with equal parts dread and curiosity, cutting out the middleman to present viewers with a horror movie where death itself, in all its overwhelming mystery, is the de-facto villain.