The 11 Best Performances In Tim Burton Movies, Ranked

Could it be anyone else? That Michael Keaton tops this list isn't just because he's returning to such a seminal role in a long-awaited sequel. (And it should be noted that while Keaton is enjoyable in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," this list is specifically honoring his work in the original film.) It's because even now, more than 35 years later, Keaton's work is both extremely strange (befitting an extremely strange film) and immediately iconic. As you no doubt are aware, Beetlejuice as a character isn't actually in a lot of the movie bearing his name. The Maitland couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) are our leading characters, traversing the world of the dead after a freak car accident snuffs out their lives before they decide to lean on the icky Beetlejuice to scare an obnoxious yuppie family out of their New England home. Keaton is going amazingly big in his performance, which is all the more amazing for the fact that it works so, so, so well.

Beetlejuice is the guy you love to hate but can't help but want to watch even in spite of his many misdeeds, and his fast-paced one-liners continue to be among the best gags in any modern comedy. Though many of Tim Burton's films have a sadder streak to them, "Beetlejuice" is a movie guided by its title character, who destroys model towns, tries to ply his hand at marrying into a well-to-do household, can switch into a fancy speaking voice if it suits the situation, and happily gobbles a cockroach just to have a good snack. It's worth noting that Keaton would use this role to springboard into playing Batman in Burton's next film (with some controversy at the time), in part because it really is amazing to consider his vast range. Beetlejuice is many things ... but he's nothing like the Caped Crusader.