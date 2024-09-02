The Best Iconic Movie Performances With Less Than 20 Minutes Of Screentime, Ranked

The bleak 1976 satire "Network" hovers over the modern media landscape for so many reasons that we just don't have time to get into during a ranking like this. Aside from its disturbing commentary on how the media dominates the lives of its participants, "Network" is host to a handful of notable performances that make a huge impact on the audience and the story without actually overstaying their distinctive welcomes. There's the late Peter Finch as the unstable news anchor Howard Beale, who exhorts his audience to stick their heads out the window and shout "I'm as mad as hell and I can't take it anymore!" Finch won the Best Actor Oscar posthumously, and is only in about 35 minutes of the film. There's also the immensely talented Ned Beatty as a terrifying executive who keeps Beale on the air because it makes for excellent ratings and high ad rates. Beatty got an Oscar nomination despite only appearing in one scene for about six minutes.

And then there's Beatrice Straight, who plays the beleaguered wife of the film's ostensible lead character, Max Schumacher (William Holden). Straight, like Beatty, is in just one scene of "Network," as she savages Max for his various dalliances after which they agree to separate. Straight's only in about five minutes of the film, yet still made such an impact that she, too, won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. No doubt, her victory was partly a sign of how arresting the Academy found "Network," but it was also a commentary on how effective she was in embodying a woman who had simply had enough of the misogynistic ways in which she was expected to let her husband mess around on her because that's how men behaved in the 1960s and '70s. As wild as it may be to see a one-scene role walk away with an Oscar, it's a testament to Straight that she deserved the win.