Leonardo DiCaprio Is The Man To Thank For One Of Tom Hardy's Best Roles

23 years into his film career, Tom Hardy is still impossible to pin down. Is he a leading man? A full-on movie star? A character actor? Would he be perfectly happy to just make Venom movies until he retires?

Here's what we do know about Hardy: he's handsome, he loves trying on weird accents (which we ranked here at /Film), and he commits fully to every role whether it's a prestige picture or a superhero flick. Critics dig him (even if they do not dig the "Venom" movies at all), and he's tremendously respected by his fellow actors. He's one of the best we've got. But it's been 16 years since his breakthrough bravura performance in Nicolas Winding Refn's "Bronson," and, for whatever reason, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' membership has only managed to nominate him for one measly Oscar.

What gives?

While he's been magnificent in very good to great films like "Lawless," "Locke," "The Drop," and "Dunkirk," these films either didn't get energetic awards pushes or Hardy sunk so deeply into them that voters took his work for granted. Does he have an Oscar clip in "Dunkirk?" Not really. Is his portrayal of an aviator in a plane that sounds like it's about to shake apart integral to keeping me on edge throughout Christopher Nolan's masterpiece? Unquestionably.

In any event, you get the sense that his fellow actors are rooting for him to find that Oscar-worthy part. One person who's very much in his corner is Leonardo DiCaprio, who, after working with Hardy on Nolan's "Inception," personally asked him to consider the part of ruthless trapper John Fitzgerald in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's "The Revenant."