Tom Hardy's Weirdest Voices In Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

As the well-known saying goes, another Tom Hardy movie, another comically offbeat voice. In Jeff Nichols' beautiful Austin Butler drama "The Bikeriders," Hardy plays Johnny, leader of Chicago motorcycle club the Vandals — and this being a midwestern biker movie, you better believe there's yet another weirdo Hardy accent involved. Speaking to Variety about the film, the British star said, "One of the things that I hold myself to, as a principle, is that you've got to make an effort to create a vocal silhouette, as well as the physical silhouette." In "The Bikeriders" it's not just Hardy that provides an intriguing vocal silhouette (Jodie Comer affects a captivating mix of Chicago and Wisconsin accents), but he surely has the most unconventional and endearingly idiosyncratic take on the midwestern accent.

Of course, this is hardly the first time Mr. Hardy has treated us all to a unique vocal performance. The man who befuddled audiences the world over with his posh guerilla fighter Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises" has always delivered when it comes to his characters' voices — to the extent that, much like his "Rises" co-star Christian Bale, nobody is really sure what the man is supposed to sound like out of character any more.

With the arrival of yet another unique Hardy vocal performance, it's high time we took stock of the many voices the British actor has given us over the course of his career and decide once and for all which is the weirdest. It should be said that this is far from an exhaustive list — Hardy has crafted a fair few "vocal silhouettes" in his time. But the examples listed below are undeniably the strangest, and perhaps even the best.