Train Dreams Review: One Of 2025's Best Films Needs To Break Free Of The Netflix Algorithm

Grainier, played with poetic quietude by Joel Edgerton, is an orphan who grew up in the northwest and never saw the ocean. We follow his path through the years, beginning in the early 1900s and moving forward, watching the world change through his eyes. One of Grainier's first jobs is to build a massive railroad bridge — an event that will seemingly color the rest of his life. Chinese immigrant laborers also work on the bridge, and many of them are tormented by their racist white coworkers. Early in the film, Grainier looks on, confused, as one of the Chinese workers is murdered — tossed over the bridge for seemingly no reason. "What did he do?" Grainier asks. There's concern in his voice — and yet he makes no effort to stop the killing. His action, or rather inaction, haunts him for the rest of his days.

To underscore all of this, "Train Dreams" cuts briefly to the future, where the film's narrator — Will Patton, who has the perfect sort of voice for this sort of thing — informs us, "Many years later, a bridge made of concrete and steel would be built ten miles upstream, rendering this one obsolete." People worked and died to bring this bridge to life — only for it to no longer serve much of a purpose further down the line. It was a massive achievement at one point. Now it's virtually pointless.

Grainier is a man of few words, but he catches the eye of the spirited Gladys (Felicity Jones, who seems destined to play tragic wives of the past), and the two build a cabin and have a daughter. It's an idyllic life, and to make ends meet, Grainier takes a job as a lumberman, leaving home for long stretches of time to saw away at towering trees that have existed untouched for hundreds of years. While he's away, an event back home will change everything and send him down a path of self-imposed isolation as time ticks on and the world around him alters. Trees that were one felled by handsaws become cut by machines. People who seemed wise and immortal are consigned to the dust.