If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Review: This Comedy-Thriller Is Like Uncut Gems Meets Eraserhead [Sundance]

As Bronstein explained in her introduction to the film during its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, she wanted to make an "experiential" movie, and that's precisely what "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" is. This means that the film has a lot of rough edges which are either deliberately ambiguous or frustrating; don't look for resolution here. Although the movie has the power to leave you incredibly shaken by the finale, for others, it may seem to not go far enough, its plot elements just too elliptical for their taste. The most undeniably successful aspect of the movie is Byrne's performance — the film belongs to her completely, and she carries off every single scene with high-wire panache.

Where "Legs" shines most, though, is not in presenting a warts-and-all portrait of a flawed woman, nor a well-rounded look at the hardships of parenting, but rather in its absurdist take on the anxieties of life. The casting of O'Brien and Rocky are two strokes of genius — there's something so delicious about seeing famous faces like theirs either disturbingly play against type (in O'Brien's case) or be a voice of reason in Linda's increasingly outré existence (in Rocky's case). For me personally, the film had such a profound absurdist effect, blending some beloved actors of mine with hardwired traumatic memories of my past, those involving the sounds of Child's self-run IV feeding system. To those of us who might rather laugh than cry at the daily pressures of the real world, "Legs" is almost a comfort film. This tension within the film itself is best summed up by the title itself, a deliberately obscure phrase which seems to imply a cry for help and a threat. Whether "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" leaves you riled up or soothed is up to you, though it's probably a good litmus test for your own mental state and the way you approach life.

Being a parent is hard, and not all of us have that responsibility. However, if the sentiment "it takes a village to raise a child" has any truth to it, then maybe none of us can truly escape that hardship. Ideally, we should all look out for each other, but how can we when the wounds are this fresh, and the void is so deep? The film has its rough edges, but when it comes to exploring and emulating these thoughts, it's truly a movie with legs.

/Film Rating: 8 out of 10

"If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. It will be released later this year.