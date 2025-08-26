The KPop Demon Hunters Song Golden Can Save Lives (Literally)
It seems like everyone has "KPop Demon Hunter" fever, with Netflix earning the top spot at the box office thanks to a limited release event sing-along for the streaming phenomenon. Not only is the film the most-watched animated film in the history of the streaming platform, but it's on track to surpass "Red Notice" as its most-watched original film, ever. For anyone who has watched "KPop Demon Hunters," the success is no surprise. The animation is beautiful, the story is relatable, the characters are memorable, and every song is an absolute banger. The soundtrack for the film is shattering K-pop streaming records, DJs have started incorporating the songs into their club setlists, and fans have gladly been taking over TouchTune playlists at restaurants to play their favorite songs.
But it was recently realized that "KPop Demon Hunter" fans can put their fandom to good use, potentially saving literal lives in the process. All across social media, doctors, nurses, EMTs, lifeguards, and even CPR certification classes are posting videos of themselves performing chest compressions for CPR set to HUNTR/X's "Golden," the song that Netflix has already confirmed will be their submission for Best Original Song at the 2026 Academy Awards. For those who aren't familiar with CPR (or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), it's an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart has stopped beating. It involves rapid, forceful chest compressions and (in some cases) rescue breaths. It's meant to be performed while awaiting the arrival of professional emergency services or if a person recovers, with certification offered from places like the Red Cross or the American Heart Association. It's estimated that immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest.
One of the keys to successful CPR is ensuring that chest compressions are administered at a consistent rate, so instructors often recommend compressing in time with songs at the appropriate tempo, which now includes "Golden."
Code Blue? More like Code Golden
Music is a great way to promote proper CPR techniques because in high-stress situations, human beings aren't the best at emotional regulation or staying calm. By singing a song to yourself, you can not only help keep yourself centered, but it also provides a steady rhythm to follow to prevent you from unintentionally speeding up or slowing down and maintain consistency, which is necessary for CPR to be effective.
Before "Golden," the usual go-to for CPR instructors was "Stayin' Alive" by The Bee Gees, with lyrics that feel apropos for an emergency. Ironically, "Another One Bites the Dust" by Queen is also appropriate, if not less-than-encouraging, for the person receiving CPR. In more recent years, "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan, and even "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar, also fit the criteria of being somewhere around the sweet spot of 100-120 beats per minute. It's important to note that "Golden" is on the faster end of the spectrum, so the tempo might prove to be difficult to maintain for most people. A more manageable tune like "The Imperial March" from "Star Wars" is on the slower end, but still an effective tempo for compressions.
Of course, fans have not let it go unnoticed that "Golden" is the song used to restore the Honmoon in "KPop Demon Hunters" to a golden status and be strong enough to seal away the Demon Realm permanently, meaning it's a song that saves lives in the film and in real life. If an EMT giving me CPR was singing "Golden," I'd probably come back from the dead just to help finish the chorus, so now I'm secretly hoping that we'll see one of the younger doctors on "The Pitt" incorporate this into season 2.
Make sure to never perform CPR on a person unless they are unresponsive and not breathing or gasping for air, and if you haven't already, get yourself CPR certified.