James Cameron Had The Perfect Response To Studio Pushback Against Another Avatar Movie

With both "Avatar" and "The Way of Water" making it over the $2 billion line and beyond, James Cameron certainly has the box office numbers to throw around. Still, when you remember the fact that all four "Avatar" sequels were announced at once in 2016 (when "Avatar 5" was still optimistically scheduled for 2023), it makes sense that the pre-Disney sale Fox higher-ups were somewhat apprehensive when they heard Cameron had expanded from three to four sequels.

The thing is, the "Avatar" movies aren't exactly cheap to make. The upcoming "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is one of the most expensive movies ever, with a production budget that could exceed $400 million. So, when Cameron took his plan about an extra sequel to Fox, the sheer amount of money bags on the table would likely have been enough to make just about anyone — except Cameron, evidently — a bit nervous.

"Fire and Ash" will show how well the "Avatar" franchise's allure endures, but looking at his track record, betting against Cameron might be a fool's errand. Just ask all those Fox execs who didn't want a fifth "Avatar" back in the day.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" is in theaters on December 19, 2025.