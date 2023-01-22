Avatar: The Way Of Water Becomes James Cameron's Third $2 Billion Movie At The Worldwide Box Office

As of this weekend, only six movies have ever made more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office — and three of them were directed by James Cameron. Variety confirmed that "Avatar: The Way of Water" has passed the major milestone in its sixth weekend at the box office, following news earlier this week that 3D screenings (and the associated premium ticket prices) have been a driving force behind the movie's financial success.

Thanks to a re-release ahead of the sequel, "Avatar" recently reclaimed its place as the highest-grossing movie of all time, a throne that had briefly been taken by "Avengers: Endgame." With the current global gross for "Avatar" standing at $2.923 billion, it would only take one more victory lap in theaters to make it the first movie to hit the $3 billion mark.

Others in the elite $2 billion club include Cameron's romance-driven disaster movie "Titanic," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and "Avengers: Infinity War." The fact that the non-Cameron movies didn't have the weight of firmly established franchises like "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind them only solidifies the director's status as a force to be reckoned with, and retroactively justifies (from a business standpoint, at least) the 13 years and hundreds of millions of dollars it took to bring "Avatar: The Way of Water" to screens.