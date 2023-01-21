Avatar: The Way Of Water Has Made Over $1 Billion From 3D Screenings

My condolences to anyone who dared to bet against James Cameron, because things clearly aren't going their way. Allow me to be the millionth person to state the obvious: with "Avatar: The Way of Water," the blockbuster filmmaker has yet another hit on his hands. Five weeks into its theatrical run, the film has officially surpassed "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time, with a gross of $1.928 billion globally (via Variety). To think — just a few weeks ago, experts were debating whether or not this film would manage to break even and actually garner a profit.

It was a fair question of course: with a rumored budget of $460 million, "The Way of Water" was a very special case. If you account for the costs of marketing and distribution, the film still wasn't profitable after crossing the $1 billion mark. But that number has now been left in the dust, with the "Avatar" sequel swimming far beyond the estimated $1.4 billion it needed to break even. So what accounts for this massive success? The long-awaited return to Pandora? The promise of some very expensive blockbuster spectacle? The allure of James Cameron's name? Strong word-of-mouth? Or just the promise of time spent with huge, lovable space whales?

The answer is all of the above, with a little help from the world of accessorizing: it turns out that moviegoers across the world are pretty pumped to once again don some RealD branded 3D glasses.