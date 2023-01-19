James Cameron Doesn't Want You To Watch Avatar On Your Phone

As the box office receipts have shown, plenty of people have been heading out to the theater — be it IMAX 3D HFR or your average 2D DCP at a multiplex — to go see James Cameron's sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water." Nearing $2 billion at the worldwide box office, it is the highest grossing release of 2022, and it will only widen its gap over "Top Gun: Maverick" as the days pass. I am someone who really values the theatergoing experience, and it is quite heartening that so many people not only showed up for the latest "Avatar" film but showed up multiple times to see it.

Of course, not everyone is going to head out to their local theater to see it. Whether it's trouble finding a babysitter, being unable to carve out over three hours of your schedule, or some other reason entirely, plenty of folks are waiting to check out "The Way of Water" at home. Cameron understands this and has some suggestions for how to get the most out of your viewing experience when you aren't in the theater, telling NPR:

"If you watch 'Way of Water' at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you're going to have a good experience."

That seems reasonable. What he will not tolerate is people viewing the film on their phones. While your first instinct is to think that this is simply because of the size of the screen, that isn't exactly why Cameron is opposed to phone viewing. The reason he considers that a suboptimal viewing method is due entirely to your ability to engage with the material because of the amount of distractions around you.