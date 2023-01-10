Titanic 25th Anniversary Trailer: James Cameron's Mega-Hit Returns To Theaters In 4K 3D
James Cameron is getting another one of his movies back in theaters at the same time that "Avatar: The Way of Water" is climbing further and further up the all-time box office charts. In honor of its recent 25th anniversary, Paramount Pictures is re-releasing a remastered version of "Titanic" in theaters just in time for Valentine's Day. So your heart can go on, all while watching all while watching Cameron's take on the historical disaster in Ultra HD. And now we have a trailer for the re-release!
The movie will be presented in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate. This is similar to what Cameron did with "Avatar: The Way of Water," though many viewers and critics remain mixed on the whole high-frame rate presentation. Some feel that it is too hyper-realistic, while others enjoy the unique visual style. It will, admittedly, be interesting to see how that looks applied to a 25-year-old blockbuster though. Let's have a gander, shall we?
Titanic is back (again)
Over the years, James Cameron's record-breaking, Oscar-winning blockbuster has been released in theaters several times as a means to cash in further on its good name. And, to be fair, that strategy has worked incredibly well, as the film currently sits at $2.2 billion at the global box office, ranking as the third highest-grossing film in history. The only two to do better? "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.8 billion) and Cameron's own "Avatar" ($2.92 billion). So, there's no chance for "Titanic" to move any further up the charts, but that doesn't mean Paramount can't enjoy making a little more money off it.
For those who may need a brief refresher, the film centers on a whirlwind romance between Kate Winslet's Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack, all of which is set against the backdrop of the ill-fated maiden voyage of the "unsinkable" titular ship. While the majority of the characters and interactions are fictional, the disaster was very much real and Cameron did his damnedest to make it feel real. In the end, he was rewarded with the biggest movie in history (a record that would stand for 12 years), and 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
What's interesting is that, as it stands, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is rapidly moving up the charts and easily has a shot at clearing $2 billion, if not more. As a result, this could become a race for "Titanic" to put more distance between itself and Cameron's latest to see which movie will ultimately wind up higher on the all-time chart. Though, for most people, it's a nice excuse to see one of the most popular blockbusters in history on the big screen once again. Or perhaps for the first time for many viewers, given how long ago it was released.
"Titanic" sails back into theaters on February 10, 2023.