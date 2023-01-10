Titanic 25th Anniversary Trailer: James Cameron's Mega-Hit Returns To Theaters In 4K 3D

Over the years, James Cameron's record-breaking, Oscar-winning blockbuster has been released in theaters several times as a means to cash in further on its good name. And, to be fair, that strategy has worked incredibly well, as the film currently sits at $2.2 billion at the global box office, ranking as the third highest-grossing film in history. The only two to do better? "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.8 billion) and Cameron's own "Avatar" ($2.92 billion). So, there's no chance for "Titanic" to move any further up the charts, but that doesn't mean Paramount can't enjoy making a little more money off it.

For those who may need a brief refresher, the film centers on a whirlwind romance between Kate Winslet's Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack, all of which is set against the backdrop of the ill-fated maiden voyage of the "unsinkable" titular ship. While the majority of the characters and interactions are fictional, the disaster was very much real and Cameron did his damnedest to make it feel real. In the end, he was rewarded with the biggest movie in history (a record that would stand for 12 years), and 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

What's interesting is that, as it stands, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is rapidly moving up the charts and easily has a shot at clearing $2 billion, if not more. As a result, this could become a race for "Titanic" to put more distance between itself and Cameron's latest to see which movie will ultimately wind up higher on the all-time chart. Though, for most people, it's a nice excuse to see one of the most popular blockbusters in history on the big screen once again. Or perhaps for the first time for many viewers, given how long ago it was released.

"Titanic" sails back into theaters on February 10, 2023.