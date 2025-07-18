A24's Sorry, Baby Director And Stars On Finding Humor In Horrible Situations [Exclusive Interview]

Naomi, I've just been so continually impressed by the projects that you've chosen for yourself, just even in the last two years alone. So, in reading this script, what was your "Oh, I have to be a part of this" moment?

Ackie: I feel like the thing that attracted me to this script was the humanness of the characters. It was a real invitation to pare everything back. I feel like Eva writes in this ... the rhythm of the words is Eva's personality.

Victor: Oh, that's nice.

Ackie: Do you know what I mean?

Victor: Oh my God.

Ackie: It feels like I was reading work from a true writer, and there was something so exciting about knowing that the writer was also acting in it, and was also directing it. I wanted to be of service to that. And then, the story itself, I just think it is so important. Eva's spoken so much about wanting this film to be about love and healing, and I believe those things should be in the world as much as highlighting the kind of subject matter itself. It's as important to look at the individual, and tap into what that process means. So it felt like it was covering so many different grounds, for me, that I couldn't not do it.

Victor: I'm so lucky.

Speaking to that writing, the movies that I love most in the world, I classify under this umbrella of, "I'm sorry if your life hasn't been sad enough to find this funny." So I cannot begin to explain what a relief it was to watch this character who has endured this horrible experience, and a friend who is going to process and help carry the weight of this horrible experience, and less than 24 hours later, they're cracking jokes about it, which is very much how I deal with all of the traumas in my life as well. And so, this question is for all three of you: What goes into finding a way to balance that tone where it feels authentic to how I think people actually do, a lot of times, process trauma and interact with trauma?

Victor: Yeah. I think, honestly, a lot of how I feel like the script was able to be funny in moments is just by playing it with as much honesty as possible. And even the doctor's performance, he was doing a real dropped-in job, and I think that allows it to land as funny for us because we are finding that absurd, but he doesn't think he's being funny. So I feel like, honestly, humor is all about being legitimately super serious, and then saying something that doesn't totally make sense.

Ackie: I agree.

Hedges: I feel like, actually, life is inherently really funny, and I feel like most writers just maybe aren't tapped in as much to what's actually happening on a — like, they're writing something else, and it's actually more ... I had a writing teacher tell me once, "We go up laughing, and we come down crying." And it was sort of like this idea of, the moment everything works out is the moment right before you start crying, that those two things are like –

Ackie: Intertwined.

Hedges: Yeah. I guess just that most brilliant things have that kind of paradox, or just inherent complexity baked into them. So I don't remember exactly what your question was, but I guess just that it's much easier, actually, to do it the way it is in life when it's set up as such. It's probably harder to impose that way of naturalism onto something that's written kind of two-dimensionally.