The Naked Gun Review: Comedy Is Back With The Biggest, Hardest & Stupidest Laughs In Years

Over the past five years, seeing a straight-up comedy that puts big laughs first and foremost has become a rarity. Gone are the days when filmmakers like Judd Apatow and Adam McKay were given big summer blockbuster release dates for their star-studded comedies, and multiplex general audiences are far worse for it. There's nothing better than sharing a fit of laughter with a big group of people. While there are blockbusters that come with a fair share of jokes, whether it's something like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" or the video game-infused action of "Free Guy," rarely do we get to sit down in the theater for a movie that has the explicit goal of making us laugh.

Thankfully, "The Naked Gun" has the power to change that, as long as audiences give it a chance to tickle their funny bone.

Directed by Akiva Shaffer (one-third of the "Saturday Night Live" Digital Short trio known as The Lonely Island and director of cult favorites "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" and "Hot Rod"), this reboot of the beloved spoof franchise that starred Leslie Nielsen comes armed with a worthy successor in the form of "Taken" star Liam Neeson. But more importantly, it delivers a cavalcade of gut-busting jokes and gags that are both stupid and clever, riffing on classic crime thrillers and contemporary action hits while staying true to the goofy, slapstick spirit of the original franchise from "Airplane!" filmmaking trio Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker.

The result is the funniest movie of the year, one that packs so many jokes into its tight 90-minute runtime that you barely have time to catch your breath before cracking up again and again.