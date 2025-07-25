Theatrical Comedies Are Dying At The Box Office - Can The Naked Gun Save Them?

Broadly speaking, the box office has been on shaky ground over the last handful of years. Ever since the pandemic shut down theaters all across the world for months on end in 2020, the industry has been in a constant state of flux. Streaming has upended all traditional logic, and Hollywood is increasingly trying to hit a smaller moving target. One of the biggest genres that has become a question mark in the modern era is comedy, specifically of the theatrical variety. The question is, can "The Naked Gun," a new take on the Leslie Nielsen classic, help save comedies at the box office?

As of this writing, director Akiva Schaffer's "The Naked Gun," which is produced by "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane, is looking at a debut between $23 and $32 million when it arrives in theaters next weekend, per Box Office Theory. For what it's worth, even on the low end, that would be more than double the total take of Schaffer's cult favorite "Popstar: Never Stop Stopping," which failed to break $10 million globally in 2016. Still, with "Taken" star Liam Neeson leading an A-list cast, Paramount Pictures has larger ambitions here.

The big question mark for the moment is just how much Paramount spent on the reboot/legacy sequel. If it cost $50 million or less, an over/under $25 million domestic debut would be a fine start, especially if this one has any juice overseas. To illustrate just how much things have changed, the original "Naked Gun" made $78 million in North America alone in 1988. Even with a solid opening, that could be a very tough number for this new entry in the franchise to hit, without even accounting for inflation.

Schaffer's "The Naked Gunn" centers on Frank Drebin Jr. (Neeson), the son of Frank Drebin (Nielsen), who follows in his father's footsteps on the police force. The stacked ensemble also includes Pamela Anderson ("The Last Showgirl"), Paul Walter Hauser ("I, Tonya"), Kevin Durand ("Abigail"), Cody Rhodes ("Arrow"), and Danny Huston ("The Crow").