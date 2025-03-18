Adam Sandler Returns To The Golf Course In Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 Teaser Trailer

Netflix has just tap, tap, tapped in the first trailer for "Happy Gilmore 2" and honestly, it really does feel like Adam Sandler never left the green, even if his hockey-loving alter-ego looks to be a little rusty.

Reprising one of his best roles after almost 30 years, the new film sees Happy dust off his clubs and return to the screen in a story co-written by the original film's scribe, Tim Herlihy. They aren't the only familiar faces taking a swing at the sequel, either, with Sandler being reunited with his original co-stars, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and, of course, Christopher McDonald, who returns as s**t-eating arch-nemesis, Shooter McGavin.

As for the fresh faces guiding him back on the golf course, Sandler is also joined by Bad Bunny, Blake Clark, and Travis Kelce, as well as real-life daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler. Directing duties will, this time, be handed to "Murder Mystery" helmer Kyle Newacheck. Watch the trailer for the film above, which also confirms a summer release date on Netflix.