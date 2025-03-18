Adam Sandler Returns To The Golf Course In Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 Teaser Trailer
Netflix has just tap, tap, tapped in the first trailer for "Happy Gilmore 2" and honestly, it really does feel like Adam Sandler never left the green, even if his hockey-loving alter-ego looks to be a little rusty.
Reprising one of his best roles after almost 30 years, the new film sees Happy dust off his clubs and return to the screen in a story co-written by the original film's scribe, Tim Herlihy. They aren't the only familiar faces taking a swing at the sequel, either, with Sandler being reunited with his original co-stars, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and, of course, Christopher McDonald, who returns as s**t-eating arch-nemesis, Shooter McGavin.
As for the fresh faces guiding him back on the golf course, Sandler is also joined by Bad Bunny, Blake Clark, and Travis Kelce, as well as real-life daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler. Directing duties will, this time, be handed to "Murder Mystery" helmer Kyle Newacheck. Watch the trailer for the film above, which also confirms a summer release date on Netflix.
Happy is on the hunt for his happy place in the new Happy Gilmore 2 trailer
While details might be scarce on just how things will play out in the follow-up to one of the greatest sports movies ever made, it only takes a few key scenes in the preview to figure out where this upcoming sequel is going to land. With scenes of a moving van parked outside Happy's house that he rightfully won back in the first film and promises from his longtime love, Virginia (Julie Bowen) that "we're not done with golf," it looks like Happy will have to let go of the past in order to move on and once again go a few rounds with his old forgotten nemesis.
From there, we can only assume at least some unfortunate soul gets thwacked with a golf ball, while another dives in a lake, and Ben Stiller yells at the elderly the only way he can. See how much of that gets checked off the scorecard when "Happy Gilmore 2" arrives on Netflix on July 25, 2025.