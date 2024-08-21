Adam Sandler Confirms Happy Gilmore 2 Will Feature One Of The NFL's Biggest Stars

Back in the spring, we got the surprising news that one of Netflix's many original movies featuring comedian Adam Sandler was going to be a sequel to the beloved sports comedy "Happy Gilmore." That's right, the hockey player who wasn't too strong on ice skates but had one hell of a drive off the golf tee is coming back for a new movie. We're still waiting to see what the story will be this time, but during a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show" to promote his new comedy special "Adam Sandler: Love You," the Sandman took some time to hype up "Happy Gilmore 2," and he even confirmed one of the big cameos we'll see in the movie.

As Sandler told host Jimmy Fallon and the live audience:

"People have been asking me for a long time, 'Do Happy Gilmore 2,' and I was always like, 'Nah, I'll only let you down.' But then me and my buddy, Tim Herlihy, we came up with this idea. We're really excited about it. We wrote our asses off. We're continuing to try to make it a movie that you guys will like."

It's not as though Sandler is going to say he's worried about whether it will work or that the script isn't in good shape. That's not how you get people excited for a movie. But you have to hope that it took something special for them to return to the links after nearly 30 years. Tim Herlihy, who wrote the original movie, is back on script duty after being behind some of Sandler's best comedies, including "The Wedding Singer" and "Big Daddy." However, he's also been responsible for some of the worst, like "Little Nicky" and "Grown Ups 2," as well as Netflix originals like "The Ridiculous 6" and "Hubie Halloween." So this could go either way.

But Sandler will be getting some help from at least one famous face, as the comedian confirmed NFL superstar and Taylor Swift arm candy Travis Kelce will be making some kind of appearance in the movie.