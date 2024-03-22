Netflix Is Apparently Making A Sequel To A Beloved Adam Sandler '90s Comedy

Fellow '90s kids, this one's for us. Take one of our greatest comedic stars at the height of his powers, add a little golf (by way of hockey), and sprinkle in one unforgettable cameo by the legendary Bob Barker, and you get a beloved comedy classic in "Happy Gilmore." It may have taken the better part of 30 years, but all signs are pointing to a long-overdue sequel after years and years of rumors over whether "Happy Gilmore 2" would ever actually happen.

The potentially headline-grabbing news, reported with a healthy dose of caveats, comes courtesy of Deadline ... and from a somewhat unlikely source. Rather than getting the news straight from either the studio or Sandler himself, actor Christopher McDonald (who played the awfully unlikable yet aptly named pro golfer Shooter McGavin) revealed the new development while participating in a radio interview on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan. According to McDonald, who stopped just short of admitting that he may have spilled a bit too much info that he probably wasn't supposed to, he heard it from his big-name co-star. As he explained:

"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this.' I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that,' and he shows me the first draft of 'Happy Gilmore 2.'"

Other than the idea of Sandler affectionately referring to his former coworkers on a last-name basis, that's quite the bombshell to drop with absolutely no fanfare whatsoever. McDonald went on to say that, "I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So, it's in the works. Fans demand it, damn it!" Deadline adds that fans can expect this sequel to be developed by Netflix.