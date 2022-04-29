Adam Sandler To Reunite With The Safdie Brothers For A New Movie

"Uncut Gems" is a truly special film, as it was one of the rare instances where Sandler was able to prove his acting chops when granted the right material. A character study through and through, "Uncut Gems" is a frenetic cinematic experience, moving quickly from one scene to the next, while navigating a wide range of emotions that injected the narrative with great dynamism. Sandler's performance as Howard Ratner won him an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead, and critics lauded his performance for the most part.

Considering the success of the A24 film, it is not entirely surprising that the Safdies will be working with Sandler again. On the other hand, Sandler has expressed his enthusiasm and interest in working with the directorial duo time and again, saying how much he "love[s] these guys:"

"We talk about it [working together again] constantly, man. I love these guys, I love 'em. I mean, they're incredible filmmakers... Of course, I would die to work with them again, because it's a brand new feeling. But the funniest thing is when I would say to the Safdies, 'Your future is so bright,' they didn't want to talk about that. They were like, 'I just like Gems, man.' They just were so deep in it."

Well, I would never be opposed to the Safdies threatening us with a good time — speaking of which, another collaboration with Robert Pattinson (who gave a stellar performance in "Good Time"), when? For now, it seems that the Sandler-Safdie collaboration should be enough, as it would mean another potentially arresting crime drama with extremely high stakes, with Sandler embracing his abilities to shine as a serious, nuanced actor once again.

Details about the new Safdie-Sandler project remain scant at the moment but stay tuned for our coverage as and when the deets drop.