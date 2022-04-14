The Safdie Bros Are Executive Producing A Documentary About Legendary Comic Andy Kaufman

At this year's Wrestlemania, "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville stepped into a WWE ring to have an incredibly entertaining match against Sami Zayn. But long before Knoxville or "Heels" star Stephen Amell or David Arquette of the "Scream" franchise laced up a pair of boots and had matches of their own, comedian Andy Kaufman paved the way for more collaboration between mainstream Hollywood and professional wrestling.

This isn't even the tip of the iceberg that is Kaufman's legendary career, as he appeared on the premiere episode of "Saturday Night Live," starred on the hit sitcom "Taxi," and even performed at Carnegie Hall before his death in 1984 from lung cancer at age 35. Despite his short time in the business, the mischievous song and dance man left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry that can still be seen today.

And though his story lives on in projects like Jim Carrey's 1999 film "Man on the Moon," the 2014 book "Andy Kaufman: The Truth, Finally" by Kaufman's girlfriend Lynn Margulies Osgood and his frequent collaborator Bob Zmuda, and the 2019 Eisner Award winning biographical graphic novel "Is This Guy For Real? The Unbelievable Andy Kaufman" by Box Brown, "Won't You Be My Neighbor" producer and "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" director Morgan Neville is joining forces with Josh and Benny Safdie to produce the definitive documentary about the cult favorite performer.