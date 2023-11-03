Is Happy Gilmore 2 Happening, Or Will Hockey's Greatest Golfer Stay Retired?

Adam Sandler did not strike anyone as a movie star in the early 1990s.

He was a glorious goofball on "Saturday Night Live," and found recording success thanks to his relentlessly juvenile comedy LP "They're All Gonna Laugh at You," but he didn't have a breakout character that logically translated to a feature film. He was an ensemble player, and awfully good at it in movies like "Shakes the Clown," "Coneheads" and "Airheads." A career as a comedic lead, however, seemed well out of reach.

Moviegoers took some convincing on this front. Sandler's first star vehicle, "Billy Madison," was a hit relative to its budget (making $26.4 million on a $10 million budget), but critics generally hated it. Roger Ebert claimed the "SNL" alum was "not an attractive screen presence." The film had a slapdash quality that appealed to college kids, but, one year after "Pulp Fiction," we felt like we deserved better. It was, at best, disposable. But if you couldn't howl at Sandler trying to convince his grade-school classmates that it's cool to wet your pants, you were putting on the falsest of airs.

One year later, Sandler introduced audiences to a laughably awful hockey player who finds wildly unexpected success on the pro golf tour, thanks to his uncanny slapshot of a drive. Again, it didn't make a load of money ($38 million on a $12 million budget), but this film had heart (Gilmore only joined the tour to save his grandmother's house) and a more conventional formula narrative. It was an underdog tale in what we would come to know as the zany Sandler style.

It was "Happy Gilmore," and, over the years, it has arguably become Sandler's signature comedy with one of his best roles. And of his characters, the golfer with a volcanic temper and a heart of gold is probably the one fans would most love to revisit.

After 27 years, is a second go-round in the cards?