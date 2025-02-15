The 5 Best Leslie Nielsen Spoof Movies Ranked

For the bulk of his career, Leslie Nielsen was best known for his stern, dramatic roles. His tall stature and low voice had casting directors offering him parts as commanders, leaders, and even heavies. Many might recall Nielsen's stone-faced turn in 1956's "Forbidden Planet" as the captain in "The Poseidon Adventure," or playing a cop in the 1972 cop drama "The Bold Ones: The Protectors." In 1977's "Day of the Animals" he plays a manly outdoorsman who loses his mind and, quite darkly, declares insane dominion over animals and women. Some might recall that he can hold his breath a long time, as he declared in "Creepshow." Many will be shocked to witness Nielsen beat and assault Barbra Streisand in the 1987 drama "Nuts."

However, Nielsen did appear in a handful of comedies, most notably, playing Dr. Rumack in the Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker farce "Airplane!" The parody proved that he had a talent for deadpan comedy, and he was able to say the silliest possible things with a straight face. Later, the ZAZ team would tap Nielsen to play Lieutenant Frank Drebin on their spoof 1982 TV series "Police Squad!" That led to a 1988 film adaptation called "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!," effectively changing the course of Nielsen's career. From that point forward, he was best known as a slapstick comedian. Given that Nielsen liked to bring fart machines to interviews, it was a shift he clearly embraced.

After "Airplane!," Nielsen starred in 16 spoof movies, right up until his death in 2010. Some of them were embarrassing misfires (he appeared in awful, latter-day spoofs like "Stan Helsing," "2001: A Space Travesty," and the politically irresponsible "An American Tale"), but others have been legitimate comedy classics. Below are his five best spoof movies, ranked for purposes of playful debate.