Weird Al Talks About The 'Kind Of Devastating' Failure Of His First Movie, UHF

"Weird" Al Yankovic' was riding high as pop music's preeminent parodist when he opted to make his feature filmmaking debut in 1989 with "UHF." The film stars the musician as a lovable loser who's put in charge of Channel 62, a bare-bones operation buried deep in the UHF dial (you see, kids, televisions used to have two dials: one for major stations, and another for a multitude of static dotted with bizarre oases of transmissions from god-knows-where). He's tasked with upping the outlet's atrocious ratings, at which he fails until the station's janitor, Stanley Spadowski (Michael Richards), accidentally transforms into a wildly popular children's show host.

The notion of Yankovich having to fill programming space with original shows perfectly complemented his gift for sketch-length goofs of popular culture. The gags hit more often than they miss, which is all you can ask for from a movie like this. It should've been a hit. Instead, it opened in eleventh place on a late July weekend where it was the only major new release. For the first time in his career, audiences had completely rejected Yankovic. His big-screen career was effectively over. What went wrong?