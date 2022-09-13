What It's Like Working With Weird Al, According To Daniel Radcliffe

Historical fiction can be a hard road to travel for filmmakers. Sometimes there can be a delicate balance between depicting people and events accurately while still presenting an entertaining story. And it can be especially difficult if the subject of the project is still living because it's a crapshoot whether they'll be receptive to their portrayal or not.

That's why the subgenre of biopics can be tricky. People like Mark Zuckerberg, Hunter "Patch" Adams, David Letterman, and Lil' Kim are just a few people that have disliked their onscreen counterparts. That's why a number of influential figures opt to get involved whenever their own stories are told. Eminem and Howard Stern are just a few performers that have starred in their own biopics.

That's where people like "Weird Al" Yankovic come in. Rather than stepping into his own shoes for this project, he's entrusted a younger, more experienced actor to play the part of himself in the upcoming movie, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." This seems to be a move that has paid off, as critics and fans alike are raving about Daniel Radcliffe's performance as the beloved musical parodist following the film's debut at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

While it easily could have been a high-pressure situation with Yankovic so heavily involved, the former "Harry Potter" star recently shared his positive experiences behind the accordion. And though he received a good bit of feedback, it doesn't seem like he took any issues at all with the "Eat It" singer's notes.