Abbott Elementary's Team Gave Away Their Entire Emmy Campaign Budget To Schools In Need

Brunson told NPR about the decision, saying, "We chose to put the marketing money toward supplies for teachers. It's about being able to make those kinds of decisions that really excite me, things that can really materially help people." Brunson has a personal history in the public school system. Her mother taught in a place like the fictional Abbott Elementary for 40 years. Brunson herself attended one as well and named the fictional school after one of her teachers.

Sometimes the best way to get people to listen to your message is through comedy. Brunson told the LA Times in an interview earlier this year, "It's about making people laugh, but also about making them think a little bit more about what teachers have done for people," as /Film's own BJ Colangelo reports in her story about the series.

We all know that teachers in America are woefully underpaid, and far too many school systems suffer from underfunding. It's wonderful to see a production put their money where their mouth is. Hopefully, it will bring more attention (and money) to teachers who so often pay for supplies with their own paycheck on top of putting their hearts and souls into their work.

"Abbott Elementary" has been renewed for a second season, which will begin airing on September 21, 2022. The first season is currently available on Hulu and HBO Max.