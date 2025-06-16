The Naked Gun Trailer's Stupidest Joke Proves The Comedy Reboot Is In Good Hands

When news first broke that "The Naked Gun" was receiving a legacy sequel starring Liam Neeson, many of us shook our heads and criticized Hollywood for churning out yet another needless reboot. After all, the original movies are some of the best comedies of all time, and no one — not even an actor of Neeson's quality — could match the deadpan brilliance of Leslie Nielsen, right? However, those concerns were alleviated after the first "Naked Gun" reboot trailer threw shade at OJ Simpson, suggesting that director Akiva Schaffer and his co-writers Dan Gregor & Doug Mand have some clever zingers up their sleeves.

Well, now it's time for us naysayers to throw up our hands and admit we were wrong, as the latest trailer (see above) boasts a joke so gloriously silly that it wouldn't seem out of place coming from the mouth of Nielsen's clueless detective, Frank Drebin. The moment occurs when Neeson's character — who is also Drebin's son — notes, "It says you served 20 years for man's laughter." The suspect he's interviewing responds with, "You mean manslaughter," and Frank Drebin Jr. signs off with, "It must have been quite the joke." Take a bow.

The best jokes in the original "Naked Gun" movies often involve Frank saying ridiculous things while being convinced that his mistakes are correct. Take, for example, the scene where Jane Spencer (Priscilla Presley) offers him a night cap, to which he replies, "No thanks. I don't wear them." The joke is simple and overly literal — and that's why it's perfect. And just like Frank responding to Jane, Neeson's detective delivers his aforementioned blunder with self-assured confidence, making him feel like a true chip off the old Drebin block.

That said, were us cranky old cynics wrong to ever doubt this reboot/sequel? After all, Schaffer has a strong track record for delivering great comedies, so at least the movie is in the hands of someone who understands this stuff.