Liam Neeson's Naked Gun Reboot Trailer Delivers The Ultimate OJ Simpson Joke

While audiences might be getting sick of sequels, remakes, and reboots, there's at least one coming to theaters this summer that we're actually looking forward to. "The Naked Gun" franchise is being revived with Liam Neeson taking on the role of Frank Debin Jr., son of Leslie Nielsen's Detective Frank Drebin from the original "Naked Gun" spoof trilogy of films that spawned from the short-lived comedy series "Police Squad!"

While reviving old comedy franchises can be rather risky, "The Naked Gun" comes with a promising filmmaker behind the camera, one who hasn't found much box office success but has consistently delivered some of the greatest comedies of the 21st century. Akiva Shaffer, one-third of the groundbreaking "Saturday Night Live" comedy group known as The Lonely Island, who ushered in the era of the "SNL Digital Short," is directing the film, having previously been at helm of "Hot Rod" (which likes to party) and the gut-busting "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," not to mention the "Chip N Dale: Rescue Rangers" revamp that hit Disney+ not too long ago.

The first trailer for "The Naked Gun" has arrived (watch above), and we're already getting "21 Jump Street" vibes from this one, albeit with a bit more absurdity. Also, let me just say that if you're not on board with the first half of the trailer, there's a joke referencing the role of O.J. Simpson in the original "Naked Gun" franchise that will have you absolutely rolling.

