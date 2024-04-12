A Chris Farley Biopic Is Coming, And The Lead Actor Has Wanted This Part For Ages

Here's a lesson for the kids out there: speak your dreams into existence and maybe, just maybe, they'll actually come true. Tragically, those who follow the comedy scene closely know that it's littered with high-profile examples of beloved talent who ended up burning out and leaving us far too soon. This one, however, might end up circling back to the best of silver linings.

Today's news has to do with Chris Farley, the late, great "Saturday Night Live" actor and comedian (among many, many other memorable appearances) who passed away at the age of 33 back in 1997. He may not be as well-known a quantity among younger generations, but their older siblings and parents can certainly fill them in on the prolific, scene-stealing theatrics of the man who rose to prominence through "SNL" and subsequently made audiences cry with laughter in movies such as "Wayne's World" and its sequel, "Coneheads," "Airheads," and even an uncredited role in Adam Sandler's "Billy Madison." The awful circumstances surrounding his death by drug overdose have long been rumored to result in a biopic dedicated to the legendary performer, and it now seems to be coming together with a pitch-perfect actor.

Deadline has reported that a screenplay based on the book "The Chris Farley Show: A Biography In Three Acts" by authors Tom Farley, Jr. (Chris' brother) and Tanner Colby is currently being shopped around, and character actor Paul Walter Hauser ("Richard Jewell," "I, Tonya," "Cobra Kai"), who we previously noted has been gunning for a project like this, is attached to the lead role. But that's not even the biggest name reportedly involved in this production. Read on for all the details!