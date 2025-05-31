Pamela Anderson's Overlooked 2024 Drama Is A Streaming Hit On Hulu

In 2025, Hulu is making a decent case for being one of the best streaming services going. Sure, it started the year by showcasing a Sandra Bullock horror film with a lamentable 7% Rotten Tomatoes score, but otherwise the service's charts have been a darn sight better than most others. Chloe Fineman's critically acclaimed comedy "Summer of 69" rocked the Hulu charts in May 2025, while Timothee Chalamet's Oscar-nominated Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" similarly dominated the service back in March. We've also seen Oscar-winner "Anora" top the Hulu charts, all of which has made for a decent year for the Disney-owned streamer.

Now, Hulu is shining some light on an overlooked 2024 drama that's well worth a watch — mainly because it contains what might be Pamela Anderson's best ever performance. "The Last Showgirl" was directed by Gia Coppola and stars Anderson as Shelly Gardner, the titular Las Vegas dancer who faces uncertainty after she learns that the revue in which she's starred for three decades is set to close. The script comes from Kate Gersten, who adapted her own play, "Body of Work," and the movie co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, and Dave Bautista.

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, "The Last Showgirl" got a limited theatrical release in the United States before expanding to a wider release a month later. But despite a positive critical response and Anderson's Golden Globe and SAG nominations, the movie failed to make much of an impact on the general public. Now, however, Hulu has stepped in to try to fix that, and it seems audiences appreciate the effort.